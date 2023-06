By: News 9

Report Shows Delayed Mental Health Care For Most Children Injured By Firearms

Most children who have been injured by a firearm do not get timely access to mental health care, according to a new report.

A report published in The Journal of Pediatrics looked at the more than 11,000 young people injured by guns in 2020.

Researchers said those children are at nearly double the risk for bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and suicidal thoughts.