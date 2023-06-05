Pop-Up Showers And Storms Today


Monday, June 5th 2023, 6:46 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

A few showers are possible this morning, but most areas are dry. Lows Monday morning are in the 50s and 60s.

Monday afternoon numerous pop-up showers and storms will develop. Highs will climb into the 80s and 90s.

These could bring areas of very heavy rain, small hail, intense lightning, and gusty winds. The overall severe risk is very low.

Monday night, the rain goes away and lows will drop into the 60s. On Tuesday, a very similar pattern to today. Mid 80s with pop-up storms in the afternoon.

The severe risk ramps up this weekend and into early next week. We are watching a May-like setup with increasing jet stream winds/energy and high instability. We will keep you updated as that system gets closer. 
