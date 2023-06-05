Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: June 4

By: News 9, News On 6

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.

Oklahoma State Eliminated From Women's College World Series By Lady Vols

Sooners Knock Off Tennessee, Look Toward Stanford Rematch

OU, OSU And ORU College Baseball NCAA Tournament Recap

College Football Update: Transfer Portal, Conference Expansion & More

Viewer Question

Former OSU Cowboy Viktor Hovland Delivers Clutch Putts, Wins Memorial In Playoff

Series Tied: Heat Roar Back In 4th Quarter, Beat Nuggets 111-108 In Game 2 Of NBA Finals

Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Draft Preview

Play The Percentages