Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: June 4

Sunday, June 4th 2023, 8:10 pm
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.
Oklahoma State Eliminated From Women's College World Series By Lady Vols
Sooners Knock Off Tennessee, Look Toward Stanford Rematch
OU, OSU And ORU College Baseball NCAA Tournament Recap
College Football Update: Transfer Portal, Conference Expansion & More
Former OSU Cowboy Viktor Hovland Delivers Clutch Putts, Wins Memorial In Playoff
Series Tied: Heat Roar Back In 4th Quarter, Beat Nuggets 111-108 In Game 2 Of NBA Finals
Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Draft Preview
