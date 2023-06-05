By: News 9, News On 6

Man Injured In Boat Explosion On Lake Texoma, OHP Says

Authorities say a Pottawatomie County man is expected to be OK after the boat he was on exploded on Lake Texoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened Saturday morning at the Catfish Bay Marina.

OHP said the boaters accidentally poured gas in the water tank, realized the mistake and poured gas into the gas tank.

One of the boaters was in a store when she heard the explosion and went back to get the other boater, 58-year-old Johnny Wiggins, to safety.



