Man Injured In Boat Explosion On Lake Texoma, OHP Says


Sunday, June 4th 2023, 7:00 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


Authorities say a Pottawatomie County man is expected to be OK after the boat he was on exploded on Lake Texoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened Saturday morning at the Catfish Bay Marina.

OHP said the boaters accidentally poured gas in the water tank, realized the mistake and poured gas into the gas tank.

One of the boaters was in a store when she heard the explosion and went back to get the other boater, 58-year-old Johnny Wiggins, to safety.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 4th, 2023

June 14th, 2023

June 13th, 2023

June 13th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023