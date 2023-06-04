1 Dead In Leflore County Single-Vehicle Crash Sunday

By: News On 6

A 45-year-old man was killed in a Leflore County crash early-Sunday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The OHP said the man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene near Highway 63 and Williams Ave. in Talihina, Oklahoma.

OHP said he was driving on Williams Avenue around 1 a.m., failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 63 and continued at a high rate of speed into a barbwire fence. He plowed through 75 feet of heavy brush before hitting a large tree.

The Talihina Fire Department extricated him from the vehicle about four hours later.

OHP says impairment may have been a cause of the crash and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

