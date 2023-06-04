Fire Damages Apartments, Displaces Families In NW Oklahoma City

By: News 9

-

An apartment on the northwest side of Oklahoma City caught fire on Saturday, displacing three families and causing thousands in damage.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said it responded to calls of a fire at the Falls Creek Apartments around 6:30 p.m.

Once on the scene at NW 16th and Rockwell, firefighters observed flames and smoke in the attack .

Authorities say nobody was inside the apartment and no injuries were reported.

Kathy Hayes with OKC Fire said three families were displaced and an early estimated damage cost is $150,000.

Arson investigators are at the scene looking for a cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.