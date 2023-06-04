Fire Damages Apartments, Displaces Families In NW Oklahoma City


Saturday, June 3rd 2023, 10:11 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An apartment on the northwest side of Oklahoma City caught fire on Saturday, displacing three families and causing thousands in damage.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said it responded to calls of a fire at the Falls Creek Apartments around 6:30 p.m.

Once on the scene at NW 16th and Rockwell, firefighters observed flames and smoke in the attack .

Authorities say nobody was inside the apartment and no injuries were reported.

Kathy Hayes with OKC Fire said three families were displaced and an early estimated damage cost is $150,000.

Arson investigators are at the scene looking for a cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 3rd, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023