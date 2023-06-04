Fight Leads To Shooting In SE Oklahoma City Neighborhood; Police Investigating

Saturday, June 3rd 2023, 10:16 pm
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a fight in a SE Oklahoma City neighborhood escalated to a shooting on Saturday.
It happened around 5 p.m. near SE 23rd and Shields, police say.
Authorities said two groups of people were arguing when someone began shooting.
Police did detain a few people, but there's no word on any arrests.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
