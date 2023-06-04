By: News 9

Police: Shots Fired In SE Oklahoma City, No Injuries Reported

Fight Leads To Shooting In SE Oklahoma City Neighborhood; Police Investigating

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a fight in a SE Oklahoma City neighborhood escalated to a shooting on Saturday.

It happened around 5 p.m. near SE 23rd and Shields, police say.

Authorities said two groups of people were arguing when someone began shooting.

Police did detain a few people, but there's no word on any arrests.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

This is a developing story.