Fight Leads To Shooting In SE Oklahoma City Neighborhood; Police Investigating


Saturday, June 3rd 2023, 10:16 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a fight in a SE Oklahoma City neighborhood escalated to a shooting on Saturday.

It happened around 5 p.m. near SE 23rd and Shields, police say.

Authorities said two groups of people were arguing when someone began shooting.

Police did detain a few people, but there's no word on any arrests.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 3rd, 2023

June 15th, 2023

June 14th, 2023

June 14th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023