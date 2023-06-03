Lawsuit Filed Against Edmond Schools Over Bathroom Brawl

A bathroom brawl leads to a lawsuit against Edmond Public Schools.

The family's attorney, Greg Andrews, told News 9 his client's daughter was beaten in a school bathroom last year. He said it wasn't just a violation of school policy but state law.

“Edmond failed on all levels and it's disappointing to say the least,” Andrews said.

A lawsuit said a freshman girl was attacked by a 17-year-old transgender girl. Greg Andrews said he's familiar with Edmond Memorial High School.

“I have no problem suing Edmond for what happened to your daughter because if this happened to my daughter I would want someone to step up and help,” Andrews said.

Andrews filed this lawsuit exactly a year after Governor Kevin Stitt signed SB615 into law.

“The schools were required to provide alternative bathrooms if students weren't comfortable using bathrooms of their gender,” Andrews said.

He said the issue isn't gender identity, but that Edmond Public Schools did not enforce this law.

The district addressed the fight in a video last December saying the student enrolled as a female.

“Also in high schools, birth certificates are not required to start school so there was no birth certificate in the file at the time to verify one way or another,” Dr. Angela Grunewald, Edmond Public Schools superintendent said.

“Ignorance of the law is no defense and that seems to be what Edmond is trying to do. Edmond forgets that my client's daughter told them the week before that this was a boy,” Andrews said.

The lawsuit said days before the fight the freshman talked to the assistant principal about the transgender girl.

The filing also said that the student was pulled out of the bathroom before the brawl and Edmond police searched them for weapons.

Edmond Public Schools sent this statement:

"Because this matter is in litigation, there is little that can be said at this time. However, Edmond Public Schools is confident that when the facts are presented, it will be determined that the district fully complied with the law and acted in a reasonable manner."