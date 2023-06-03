62-Acre Sculpture Park Planned For Edmond Called Off

By: News 9

A 62-acre sculpture park planned for Edmond has been called off.

Uncommon Ground had been in the works at 2nd and Coltrane for more than two years.

In a statement, organizer Hal French said, "While we made many concessions with the city in hopes of foraging a genuine partnership, we were often met with a skeptical, disingenuous and arrogant attitude."

He went on to thank Edmond's mayor and the city planning commission for taking the project as far as it went.