Oklahoma City PS Prioritizing Student Absence Solutions Amid Nationwide Crisis

-

The state report card shows an attendance letter grade many districts would like to improve.

Nearly half of Oklahoma County schools received an "F" for attendance. Oklahoma City Public Schools is doing something different to solve this problem.

Kids are excited about the fact that school is out for the summer. As the sun beats down on Oklahoma City, many educators are feeling the heat to prepare for next year.

“Every year feels like it flies by fast,” Ariel O’Shields with Oklahoma City Public Schools said.

OKCPS created O’Shields’ position as the attendance advocacy coordinator to correct chronic absenteeism.

“It is a nationwide crisis at this point,” O’Shields said. “This is the first time that we’ve had someone who only focuses on attendance.”

“Analyzing the data. Looking at why our students are missing school.”

A student who is chronically absent misses 10 percent or more of the school year.

“Chronic absenteeism is all absences; excused or unexcused,” O’Shields said.

The state report card shows in Oklahoma County alone nearly half (101) of its 227 schools received an F for attendance. O'Shields said they are changing their approach.

“We are punishing students for challenges that may or may not be in their control or may or may not be in their family’s control,” O'Shields said. “We have increased staff

members at school sites. We have counselors; we have social workers.”

Before the pandemic, about eight million kids nationwide were chronically absent. Post-pandemic early data estimates show that it doubled to 16 million students -- one for every three students in public schools.

“Yes, it’s very sobering,” O’Shields said.

O’Shields said letter grades can teach adults too. To meet kids where they’re at so they’ll come to school when summer ends and a new school year begins.

“Using the attendance data to drive those decisions of who needs our help,” O’Shields said.

OKCPS created a new campaign called “No Empty Seats,” which will help provide more resources for families to support good attendance.