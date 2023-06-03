Metro Tech To Host Free Pop-Up Shop With A Purpose

At the Metro Tech Community Outreach and Wellness Center, they are all about making the community healthier.

“This facility has been here since September, our grand opening, but we’ve been doing our program for 16 years,” Valerie McMurry, the director of community outreach and wellness, said.

The program focuses on the health and wellness of the community around Metro Tech’s Springlake campus.

“High blood pressure, diabetes, this is one of our highest zip codes in Oklahoma, is the 73111,” McMurry said.

In addition to the many programs offered, they also partner with people and organizations to help spread the healthy lifestyle message. Groups like Share the Tea.

“Usually when you hear people saying ‘share the tea,’ they’re talking about gossip, so my mission is to change the mindset. It’s more of sharing the good tea, it’s tea of knowledge, information,” Vernelia McKnight, the founder of Share the Tea, said.

“She said well I go out and I represent the community, whether it’s disease prevention, nutritional programs, and I said that’s exactly what we do,” McMurry said.

The two will present a pop-up shop on Saturday with 22 vendors focusing on education.

“Childhood education, whether it’s authors, whether it’s holistic, whether it’s taking care of yourself,” McKnight said.

Award-winning children’s book author Trace Wilkins Francis will make a special live Zoom presentation. Along with some pretty talented local authors.

Five-year-old Leilania has sickle cell, and her mom, Grace, needed information.

“I wanted to find books, I wanted her to see herself in a book, and I wasn’t finding exactly what I was looking for,” Grace Holloman, a local author, said.

And the one thing she was looking for was self-confidence for her daughter.

“There are things you can do even if you have a condition, it doesn't limit you from doing the things that you want to do,” Holloman said.

The pop-up event will have lots of giveaways and Oklahoma-made products for everyone.

“Even for the men, you can come out and get some things that will be helpful for you and definitely for the women and children,” McKnight said.

Now the pop-up shop is free to attend, and it’s from 12 to 3 p.m. at Metro Tech’s Wellness and Community Outreach Center, located at 1600 Springlake Drive.

For more information about the event, visit their Facebook page: Share the Tea LLC.