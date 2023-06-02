National Guard Deployed To Aid US-Mexico Border Control

Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a call out to governors in May asking for help addressing migrants crossing the Mexico border.

It’s an issue he believes grew after Title 42 expired.

“States together can now step up and do what Joe Biden is not doing and that is to stop people from illegally entering into the United States of America. They are now sending their national guard,” Abbott said.

Oklahoma is one of 13 states jumping on board.

“The department for emergency management is where we'll take most of our direction until we get down to Texas. At that time, we'll essentially let the Texas National Guard tell us where they need us and what they need done,” Col. Shane Riley said.

In a statement, Governor Stitt said:

"As Governor, the decision to deploy members of the National Guard is not one I take lightly and, as the parent of a deployed soldier, I am acutely aware of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of our National Guard and their families during deployment. However, I believe it is in the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation to take decisive action to address the federal government’s utter failure to secure our southern border," said Governor Stitt.

"Republican governors continue to step up to the plate when President Biden refuses to lead; and by deploying our brave National Guard Troops, we are sending a strong message that we remain dedicated to defending our borders and upholding law and order in our nation."

Stitt goes on to say there is "a border crisis" adding the issue "impacts the use, trafficking and distribution of illicit drugs in Oklahoma."

Representative Cyndi Munson said the governor's decision doesn't surprise her, but she is disappointed.

“What's happening at the border has become very political and partisan when at the end of the day those in congress you know who have more power over this issue need to come to a place where they are addressing this issue with policy and not pandering to the politics,” Rep. Munson said.

Representative Munson sees this as a misuse of Oklahoma Guardsmen and taxpayer dollars.

“He needs to be focused on the State of Oklahoma and not what the governor of Texas is asking of him and other republican governors to do,” Rep. Munson said.

The Governor has requested up to 100 guardsmen. The National Guard tells me they're going monthly as needed.