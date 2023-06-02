Charges Filed Against Norman Caregiver Accused Of Child Molestation


NORMAN, Okla. -

Charges have been filed against a man accused of lewd acts involving a minor and possession of child pornography.

Christopher Fourcade, 45, had been the director of children's ministries at a Norman church until his arrest May 25.

The Cleveland County District Attorney formally laid out the charges against Fourcade, including four counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under the age of 16, and two counts on the possession of child pornography.

In the case filing, the district attorney's office said Fourcade forcibly touched multiple children, whose names are anonymous, and photographed them while they were taking a bath.
