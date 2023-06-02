Industries Across The Nation Face Worker Shortages

By: News 9

Across the nation industries are having a difficult time finding workers to fill open positions.

Businesses like hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues say they are doing "catch-up hiring" because their number of employees is still below pre-pandemic levels as demand has spiked.

"It's been a challenge for us small businesses, especially within the retail sector and the hourly workforce and finding people to work and the pool has shrunk."

The latest jobs report was just released about an hour ago.

Last month the U.S. economy added 300,000 jobs while unemployment rose to 3.7%.