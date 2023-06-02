Homeless Alliance Talks Value Of Trend Data For Solving Problems

Oklahoma City’s point-in-time count reveals more than 1,400 people are living homeless. The number is up slightly from last year but down from 2020.

“The trend data is really valuable,” said Dan Straughan, the executive director of the Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City.

If solving problems means recognizing them first, Straughan said to look at the point in time count and they’ll help identify the problem.

“The numbers were up a little 7%,” Straughan said

However, with any number, context matters, Straughan said.

“That increase is almost certainly the result of last year’s count being artificially low,” Straughan said.

The problem is affordable housing. Straughan said to picture it like musical chairs.

“Music stops and everyone sits down except the woman on crutches,” said Straughan, who points to the housing crisis as the driving force to homelessness.

“We have a 90% housing retention rate, and we have 2,000 people in housing,” Straughan said.

This year the percentage of homeless veterans in OKC dropped into single digits.

“We‘ve done a really good job so far,” Straughan said.

The count found

· 9% of the population are veterans

· 20% are members of families with children

· 36% are female, 62% are male, 1% are transgender, and 1% are nonconforming

· 48% are white, 32% are black, 7% are Native American, 12% identify as multiple races, and 1% identifies as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander

· 11% are youth aged 24 or younger

· 23% of the population reports mental illness

· 28% are considered “chronically” homeless

· 54% were staying in a shelter, 13% in transitional housing, 31% unsheltered

The Mental Health Association on Walker Avenue expanded its homeless street outreach program.

Communications specialist Adi McCasland participated in the count this year.

McCasland said, “The hope is always to serve more of the most vulnerable Oklahomans.”

Data and stories reveal how people end up in their situation.

Straughan believes what currently ails Oklahoma City is something that must have a cure.

Straughan said they ask unsheltered people what services would have prevented their situation and they use those answers to find out what resources the city needs.