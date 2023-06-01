Support Groups Aid Post-Prison Transition In Oklahoma

For people that have been incarcerated, getting out of prison can sometimes be scarier than staying in prison.

Local support groups are stepping in to help those with the transition.

After incarceration there are all sorts of challenges to deal with, and that’s where Exodus House is making a difference.

Oklahoma has one of the highest incarceration rates per capita in the world.

Robin Wertz from Exodus House says, ”When they get here we take them to their probation, we take them to get food stamps,”

The organization also provides many other benefits, including a furnished apartment.

Penny Rhodd was a client at Exodus House and she said, “I had thoughts about going back home, I didn’t think I could do it, but I did.”

Not everyone sticks with the program, but for those that do, it works.

Keith Dobbs is the executive director and he said “97% of the people that go through our program never reoffend, and are never reincarcerated.”

For some clients like Vanessa Hinojosa, they graduated from the program and came back to support the program.

Exodus House is always in need of volunteers as well as donations.

For more information about Exodus Hose, click here.



