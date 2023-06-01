Oklahoma Teens Prepare To Send Their Experiment Into Space

-

Eight Oklahoma teenagers are gearing up to launch an experiment they designed into space.

Their experiment is to determine if personal electronic devices, such as cell phones, can be exposed to space radiation and still function properly. To do that, the teens—who are all from the Oklahoma City metro—are launching cell phone parts into space and analyzing them before and after.

The teens are part of the Cubes in Space Program, a global competition for students 11 to 18 that prompts them to propose and design experiments to launch into space on a NASA rocket and zero-pressure scientific balloons. The competition requires experiments to address real-world problems related to Earth or space.

Asbah Talal—one of the team members and student at Edmond North High School— said she's excited to be a part of the program.

"Well, I think it's amazing the fact that some teenagers from Oklahoma; we are sending something into Space," Talal said. "And I'm really excited to see what our results will be and how we can contribute to space research"

All eight teens are apprentices at Science Museum Oklahoma, which will be helping send up their experiment.

The group has been working on this project since November of last year and is expected to launch at the end of the summer.