OKCPS Fires Teacher After Alleged Use Of Force

Thursday, June 1st 2023, 12:05 pm
Oklahoma City Public Schools fired a special education teacher after he purportedly forced a student's head to the floor.
School records and witnesses indicate Stephen Gainor—a special needs teacher at Webster Middle School—restrained an 11-year-old student's head to the ground.
Gainor claimed his actions were meant to protect others in the classroom from the student who he said threw a chair, a version of the incident witnesses deny.
The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to oust Gainor.
June 1st, 2023
