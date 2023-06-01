OKCPS Fires Teacher After Alleged Use Of Force

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Public Schools fired a special education teacher after he purportedly forced a student's head to the floor.

School records and witnesses indicate Stephen Gainor—a special needs teacher at Webster Middle School—restrained an 11-year-old student's head to the ground.

Gainor claimed his actions were meant to protect others in the classroom from the student who he said threw a chair, a version of the incident witnesses deny.

The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to oust Gainor.