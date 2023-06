By: News 9

OKC Council Votes To Use Bonds To Fund Pothole Fixes

At a city council meeting earlier this week, councilmembers decided to use bonds to continue funding the Better Streets, Safer City program.

The final vote would require $240 million each year to resurface roads, sidewalks, and trails.

City leaders said they expect more than 140 miles of road and 60,000 potholes to be fixed in 2023 alone.