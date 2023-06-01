Sen. Mullin Criticizes Education Material In Committee Meeting

By: News 9

U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) is criticizing some childcare facilities, saying what they teach is doing more harm than good.

During a Health, Education, and Labor Committee meeting, Mullin said that lessons taught in early education aren't giving parents a say in their education.

At issue was a book called, "Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race," written by Jessica Ralli and Megan Madison.

"They sorted people by skin color and said that white people were better, smarter, prettier, and they deserved more than everybody else," Mullin said during the meeting.

Mullin asked witnesses attending the meeting whether they disagreed with the findings in the book.

"How about we teach, 'Jesus Loves Me'?" the Senator asked. Mullin asked the witnesses whether they thought it better to teach from the aforementioned book or from the song, "Jesus Loves Me."

The soundbite that got the most attention, however, happened between Mullin and Cheryl Morman, the President of the Virginia Alliance for Family Child Care Associations.

Morman said, "I disagree. First, it is important that we teach Jesus, and that Jesus is what we teach. But the reality is..."

After an admonition from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) to Mullin to let Morman speak, Mullin said, "I don't want reality. I'm asking the question: which one is better?"

Despite quick laughter from the gallery, Mullin quickly noted that he misspoke.

The committee also discussed the need for childcare across the country and the rising costs associated with it.