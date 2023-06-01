Family Of Woman Killed In Oklahoma City Police Pursuit Sue City


Thursday, June 1st 2023, 9:19 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The mother of a pregnant woman killed during an Oklahoma City Police pursuit is now suing Oklahoma City.

28-year-old Star Shells died in 2021 near Northeast 16th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard when chase suspect Wacey Mikles crashed into her car while evading police.

RELATED: Innocent Woman Killed In OKC Pursuit Was Pregnant Mother of 2 Boys, Family Says

Mikles had a record with several previous felony convictions for bank robberies.

Shells' mother claimed the crash was caused by Oklahoma City Police Officers engaging in a "reckless and improper police chase."
