Family Of Woman Killed In Oklahoma City Police Pursuit Sue City

Thursday, June 1st 2023, 9:19 am
The mother of a pregnant woman killed during an Oklahoma City Police pursuit is now suing Oklahoma City.
28-year-old Star Shells died in 2021 near Northeast 16th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard when chase suspect Wacey Mikles crashed into her car while evading police.
Mikles had a record with several previous felony convictions for bank robberies.
Shells' mother claimed the crash was caused by Oklahoma City Police Officers engaging in a "reckless and improper police chase."
