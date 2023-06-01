Fans Trickle Into Hall Of Fame Stadium As Women's College World Series Kicks Off

By: News 9, News On 6

Over 20 ESPN cameras, 13,000 fans and 8 teams await the beginning of the 2023 NCAA Women's College World Series.

With preparations starting almost a month before the games begin, many of the staff at Hall of Fame Stadium are putting on the finishing touches. This year’s new addition: three new video boards.

USA Softball executive director Craig Cress said now that the preparation is over, it’s time to see their hard work pay off.

“It’s to see all the fans that are excited about coming in here," Cress said. "Young ladies that are coming in to see their heroes of the day play the game, and hoping that sometime [in the future] they’ll be on this field as well.”

Gates to the stadium open at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, but Cress said fans are expected to start showing up as early as 6 a.m.

The Oklahoma Sooners face off against Stanford at 1:30 p.m., while Oklahoma State prepares to take on Florida State at 6 p.m.