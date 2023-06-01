Man Uninjured After Driving Into Deep Fork River Overnight

By: News 9

Authorities say a man is unhurt on Thursday morning after driving his car into a river overnight.

According to police, the crash happened at the Deep Fork River near Northeast 63rd Street and North Bryant Avenue.

Officers say the man's car was under the bridge near the water and somehow plunged several feet into the river.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash.









