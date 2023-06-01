Man Uninjured After Driving Into Deep Fork River Overnight


Thursday, June 1st 2023, 5:09 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities say a man is unhurt on Thursday morning after driving his car into a river overnight.

According to police, the crash happened at the Deep Fork River near Northeast 63rd Street and North Bryant Avenue.

Officers say the man's car was under the bridge near the water and somehow plunged several feet into the river.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash.



This is a developing story, refresh this page for the latest updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 1st, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 27th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023