Oklahoma City Police Identify Suspect In Fatal SW OKC Motel Shooting

By: News 9

1 Dead, 1 In Custody After Shooting In SW Oklahoma City

-

Oklahoma City Police have identified the person arrested after a shooting Thursday morning at a motel in the southwestern part of the city.

OCPD said they responded to a shooting near Meridian Avenue and Southwest 3rd Street where 24-year-old Steven Curnett surrendered himself to police.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting, but officers said they believe Curnett and the victim were involved in an argument prior to the shooting.

Curnett was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center of a complaint of second-degree murder.

The District Attorney has charged Curnett with second-degree murder.

This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.