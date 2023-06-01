Edmond Woman Donates Caring Cradle To Mercy Hospital To Help Grieving Families Heal

-

An Edmond woman understands the pain of losing someone. She used her experience to help others heal.

Time spent with loved ones brings peace and laughter to Madison Robertson and her mom Kristy Payne.

"Best boss I've ever had," Robertson said.

Payne said selling homes with her daughter brings back family memories. They support each other.

“[I’m] very proud,” Payne said.

Becoming a mother is Madison’s dream.

“Seeing life through children’s eyes is very fun,” Robertson said.

Robertson was well on her way to fulfilling that dream. Then came April 10th, 2021.

“At my 25-week check-in we found out that the baby no longer had a heartbeat,” Robertson said.

“Awful. It ripped all of our hearts out,” Payne said.

With the help of a Caring Cradle, Madison, and her family were able to say goodbye to Karson.

“The Caring Cradles had to be donated to the hospital,” Robertson said. “They can’t purchase them themselves.”

The cradle preserves the baby so the family can say goodbye. Madison donated a Caring Cradle to Mercy Hospital in honor of her son and to help other families.

Mercy Hospital nurses Sierra Lacey and Katie Altizer agreed this donation helps families heal.

“It’s amazing,” Lacey said. “It’s an amazing donation that is a true blessing.”

A year later Madison’s mom got a call from her son-in-law Kaleb Robertson.

“His words to me [were], ‘It happened again,’” Payne said.

On April 6th, 2022, Madison lost Kaden.

“She gave birth and we got to say our goodbyes,” Payne said. “It’s been hard. Madison’s strong spirit has just been amazing.”

Strength is written on Robertson’s face.

“It definitely made me feel good thinking about my boys being together,” Robertson said.

Robertson knows she is not alone, and she wants other women to feel the same.

“To feel the comfort that other people have gone through what you’ve gone through,” Robertson said.

Robertson’s gift buys time, time for grieving families to say goodbye and celebrate a life, no matter how long.