Former Jail Sergeant Sentenced For Using Excessive Force Against An Inmate

By: News 9

A former Grady County Jail sergeant has been sentenced for using excessive force against an inmate.

Johnnie Drewery, 29, was sentenced to serve 48 months of probation, 30 days of weekend incarceration, and 104 hours of community service.

Drewery pleaded guilty to a felony civil rights violation in January, 2022.

According to court documents, Drewery was spit on by an inmate, which prompted Drewery to scream for the cell door to be reopened. Once the door was unlocked, Drewery struck and kneed the inmate, fracturing the inmate’s rib, the documents stated.

“Former Sergeant Drewery violated the public trust and the laws he was sworn to uphold when he assaulted a man entrusted to his care,” said U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma. “Being a correctional officer did not make him above the law. My office remains committed to protecting the constitutional rights of all Oklahomans – including those who are incarcerated.”

“Mr. Drewery’s retaliatory actions toward an inmate in his care not only violated the victim’s civil rights, but also compromised the public’s trust toward the law enforcement community,” said Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray of the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office. “The sentence handed down today illustrates the FBI’s commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of all Americans.”