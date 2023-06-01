Oklahoma City Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Coercion, Enticement Of A Minor

Wednesday, May 31st 2023, 9:44 pm
A man has pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.
Steven Harry, 61, now faces at least 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
According to an affidavit, Harry communicated with an undercover officer in September 2022. The affidavit stated that Harry attempted to meet a 12-year-old girl at a hotel for sex.
Harry was given a two-count indictment from a federal grand jury on April 18, 2023. The first count charged him with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, the second count charged him with commission of a felony sex offense by an individual required to register as a sex offender.
Wednesday, Harry pleaded guilty to the first count.
March 9th, 2023
March 8th, 2023
June 28th, 2023
June 28th, 2023