Oklahoma City Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Coercion, Enticement Of A Minor


Wednesday, May 31st 2023, 9:44 pm

By: News 9


A man has pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Steven Harry, 61, now faces at least 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to an affidavit, Harry communicated with an undercover officer in September 2022. The affidavit stated that Harry attempted to meet a 12-year-old girl at a hotel for sex.

Harry was given a two-count indictment from a federal grand jury on April 18, 2023. The first count charged him with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, the second count charged him with commission of a felony sex offense by an individual required to register as a sex offender.

Wednesday, Harry pleaded guilty to the first count.
