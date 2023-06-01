Edmond Schools Face Lawsuit Over State’s Transgender Restroom Law


Wednesday, May 31st 2023, 10:12 pm

By: News 9


A mother sues Edmond Schools over the state's school restroom law.

It stems from a fight last year between her daughter and a transgender student, who identified as female, in a girl's restroom at Edmond Memorial High School.

The suit alleges the district did not enforce the law, which requires students use restrooms that match the gender on their birth certificates.

Edmond Public Schools said it can't comment on litigation.
