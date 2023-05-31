Museum Cat, Sir Indiana Bones, Becomes Internet Famous

-

The Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City is a really cool place that not many people know about, but that’s all changing now, thanks to Sir Indiana Bones.

“At the Museum of Osteology, we have over 450 real skeletons from animals from all over the world,” said Ashley Mason Burns-Meerschaert, director of education and operations for the museum.

The skeletons are real, most donated from zoos and aquariums from once living animals.

“Hippos, giraffes, rhinos, dolphins those are the type of animals that guest can expect to see at our museum,” said Mason Burns-Meerschaert.

When they are not showing off the amazing skeletons, they are hosting events.

“We do host a huge range of special events, from Sunday morning yoga to forensic date night on Friday and Saturday nights,” said Mason Burns-Meerschaert.

They even host birthday parties, bridal showers, and weddings, but the really big attraction to the museum has got to be Sir Indiana Bones.

“Back in 2019 a group of us got together and just thought it would be really nice to have an office pet,” said Brenna Glover, manager of the museum.

The kitty committee went down to the Moore animal shelter to find what would be the perfect pet.

“Indy would just grab her shirt, every time she would go by, and if he was out, he would just kind of slink around us, and he wouldn’t let us say no,” said Glover.

His official name is Indian Bones, but after getting into some trouble at the museum he developed a new name.

“When he would climb on maybe a skull or something on the wall we would go, “sir no, get down”, so that’s how the sir kind of came in,” said Glover.

The workers decided to create social media pages for Indy.

“I came into the office actually and I had Indy’s account up and it was like, every second he had a few more followers,” said Glover.

Indy is now famous on social media.

“Oh my gosh, because he went from like, on Instagram 19,00 followers to over 30,000 in just like a week,” said Glover.

He is now attracting visitors to the museum from all over the world. Kat Niss and her father were traveling from California to Indiana and made special arrangements to make sure they were able to stop by and meet Indy.

“I found the museum’s TikTok and saw Indiana Bones, and I absolutely fell in love,” said Niss.

Indy now has well over 100,000 followers on TikTok alone, simply watching him do what cats do.

“People in Finland, and Australia, and the UK, like it’s crazy, it’s like worldwide he’s known now,” said Glover.

They are clear to point out that Indy does what he wants to do and decides if and when he makes his appearances.

You can follow him on all social media @Sir Indiana Bones. For information about the museum visit their website www.skeletonmuseum.com.