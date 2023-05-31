Choctaw Mother Undergoes Mental Health Evaluation Following Two-Hour Standoff

-

An armed mother in Choctaw surrendered to authorities Wednesday after a near two-hour standoff involving the woman’s daughter.

Choctaw police said the woman—who was experiencing a mental health crisis—surrendered around 2 p.m. and would immediately undergo a mental health examination due to threats she made to her life and her children. The woman's 11-year-old daughter was also inside the family’s Choctaw home during the stand-off.

A relative called police to check on her around 12 p.m. but when officers showed up to the home, they said no one answered the door.

The Choctaw Chief of Police Kelly Marshall called the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office tactical team when they learned the woman was armed and making threats to the relative. Police closed off the entrance and exit to the neighborhood near Northeast 36th and Choctaw Road during the standoff.

“Negotiators were talking to her on the phone and after some time she did come out and talk to officers, so it ended peacefully,” Marshall said. “I believe she came out first and when teams made entry, they came in contact with the daughter.”

Marshall said investigators will interview the woman to determine if charges apply to the situation.

Everyone made it out of the home unharmed and police said the woman’s 14-year-old son was with a friend during the standoff.