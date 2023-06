By: News 9

$3 Million Of Cocaine Obtained By Authorities In Okla. County

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has obtained nearly $3 million worth of cocaine after a traffic stop.

Deputies said they pulled over Edgar Hernandez and found bundles of cocaine in his semi-truck.

“We believe, based on the markings, that this was to be delivered to the United States from the Mexican drug cartels,” Deputies said.

Hernandez was booked into jail on aggravated drug trafficking complaints.