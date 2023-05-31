Police: Woman Attacks Nurse During Medical Visit

By: News 9

Police have arrested a woman after she allegedly assaulted staff during a medical visit.

Police said that the suspect pinned a nurse down with a chair and attacked her.

Oklahoma City officers said Karice King was sent to Mercy Hospital yesterday after threatening to kill herself and others.

Police said that during her visit, King became upset with a nurse, leading to the attack.

Other medical staff were able to intervene, according to authorities.

King is being held on Assault & Battery charges inside the Oklahoma County Detention Center.