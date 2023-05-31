Standoff At Home In Choctaw Ends

By: News 9

-

A standoff in the northeast part of the Oklahoma City metro area ended Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

Law enforcement in Choctaw surrounded a home near Northeast 36th Street and North Choctaw Road. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is assisting Choctaw Police in the area.

"Huge concern was for the children, that's why we block off intersections," Chief Kelly Marshall with the Choctaw Police Department said. "That's why we ask people to stay back because a lot of times the person in crisis is watching on TV and that's the whole reason for everybody to back off and let us do what we do."

Choctaw Police interviewed one adult woman who came out of the home. She was loaded into an EMSA vehicle.

Investigators also interviewed one child who came out of the home. Officers are inside the home talking to others.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.