Man Accused Of Killing Edmond Police Sgt. Pleads Not Guilty


Wednesday, May 31st 2023, 12:41 pm

By: News 9


The man accused of crashing into and killing an Edmond police sergeant pleaded not guilty.

Jay Fite appeared in court for his formal arraignment facing two first degree manslaughter charges for the death of Sgt. C.J. Nelson.

Investigators said Fite had meth and other drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

Fite is scheduled to appear in court again in July.
