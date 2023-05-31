Texas Airport Responds After Pre-1995 Image Of OKC Skyline Displayed In Terminal

By: News 9

A Texas airport reached out after a Twitter user spotted a destination image for Oklahoma City predating the Oklahoma City Bombing in 1995 in the terminal.

The Twitter user tweeted at the airport, making them aware of the old image. The user specifically pointed out the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on the left-hand side of the image, which was demolished following the bombing.

The airport responded, alluding to a quote from the TV show "Portlandia."

After several other Twitter users reached out correcting the airport, the airport issued an apology on Twitter.