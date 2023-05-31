Bicentennial Park To Host OKC Heart And Stroke Walk


Wednesday, May 31st 2023, 10:47 am

By: News 9


The American Heart Association is hosting their annual 2023 OKC Heart &V Stroke Walk this Saturday.

Community members have been fundraising for research and educational initiatives. 

Check-in begins at 8 a.m and the walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Bicentennial Park at the Civic Center.

The theme of the Heart Walk is “I Walk to Save Lives.” Through the Heart Walk, participants are invited to share why they walk.

Organizers said strollers and pets are welcome and encouraged.

For more information about the walk, click here.
