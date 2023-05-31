1 Dead Following Canadian Co. Rollover Crash


Wednesday, May 31st 2023, 10:22 am

By: News 9


GEARY, Okla. -

One person is dead after a crash that happened Tuesday morning on US-270 and North Mayberry Road east of Geary.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 72-year-old Murray Medicinebird was travelling westbound on US-270 when the vehicle Medicinebird was driving departed the roadway.

OHP said the vehicle traveled almost 600 feet before making contact with a concrete culvert before rolling over and coming to a rest.

Medicinebird was pronounced dead on scene by the Calumet Fire Department.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
