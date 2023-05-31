Mother Raising Awareness For Preeclampsia After Personal Loss

By: News 9, News On 6, CBS News

Mother Educates Others About Preeclampsia After Unthinkable Loss

May is awareness month for preeclampsia, which is a type of high blood pressure some women develop during or after pregnancy.

A new survey shows many people are not aware of the condition which can be deadly.

A mom who is educating others after suffering unthinkable loss and has organized The Promise Walk for preeclampsia.

Trashaun Powell’s Mission is to raise awareness.

Trashuan said, “I always say that my story can change yours. It's really important to talk with your doctor about your symptoms.”

In 2013, the Powells were expecting their first baby.

Trashaun had developed hellp syndrome which is a variant of preeclampsia.

The only treatment was to deliver her baby at 23 weeks.

Trashaun was left fighting for her life and grieving after losing her baby, mia.

“After Mia passed, it was very difficult for me to comprehend what just happened in a matter of hours,” said Trashaun.

A new survey for March says only 42% of people are familiar with preeclampsia.

The Powells now have 8-year-old Jasmine, and 5-year-old Ryan.

Trashaun was monitored closely for both pregnancies and since then has organized The Promise Walk for preeclampsia in her hometown.



