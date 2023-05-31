Oklahoman Competing In Ms. Veteran America Pageant

By: News 9

An Oklahoman competing in the Ms. Veteran America pageant is using her platform to help veterans across the country.

Carrie Moore said she has never done anything like this, but was looking for a way to do more to serve veterans.

"I was in the navy from 1996 to 2001," Moore said. "I was a signal analyst in Fort Meade, Maryland."

As a veteran herself, Moore said she is determined to give back to veterans who struggle to cope with civilian life.

" I am involved with a bunch of different things... centered around mental health," Moore said.

Moore is certified in suicide prevention, and said she is ready to spring into action if needed.

"A lot of times life just seems to be too much for people, so it is very important to me to be able to help in those situations," Moore said.

At the Ms. Veteran America semifinals scheduled for June 10 and 11 in Orlando, Florida, Moore said she will share all about her volunteer work and even perform for the judges.

"They choose our talent, and we get to add our own flavor to it," Moore said.

Moore said the talent this year is lip-synching, and though it's not in her comfort zone, she said she is ready to learn.

"I have to learn a lot really quickly, but it is for such a good cause I just feel like there is not really an option for me," Moore said. "I don't believe in standing in the background and waiting for someone to take action on something. I believe something has to be done and I will be on the forefront."

For more information on the Ms. Veteran America Pageant, click here.