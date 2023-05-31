Embark Offering Bus Service To Women's College World Series

By: News 9

-

EMBARK is offering express bus service from downtown Oklahoma City to Hall of Fame stadium for the Women's College World Series.

Fans can park at the garage for the Oklahoma City Convention Center or the Scissortail Park lot for $10 per day.

Then purchase a $4, one-day pass that you can use on both the bus and the OKC Streetcar to go to the stadium and back.

The buses will drop you off at the front gate.