By: News 9

Driver In Custody After Allegedly Leading Authorities On Overnight Chase In Stolen Car

-

A driver is in custody on Wednesday morning after allegedly leading Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers and Oklahoma City Police on an overnight chase.

According to authorities, the driver allegedly led troopers and officers on a chase in a stolen car before crashing near Southwest 85th Street and South Western Avenue. Authorities say the chase even reached speeds as high as 100 Mph.

Troopers eventually performed a TVI maneuver on the car and arrested the driver.

Authorities have not identified the driver involved.





This is a developing story, refresh this page for the latest updates.