By: News 9

Links Mentioned On May 31, 2023

EMBARK Offers Rides To The Women's College World Series

For those looking to catch the Women's College World Series happening in Oklahoma City, EMBARK is making it easier.

The transit system says it will offer non-stop rides from Downtown to the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium every 30 minutes.

Games Startup on Thursday, June 1. OU is set to play at 1:30 p.m. and OSU will play at 6 p.m.

For more information on pricing and ride times, Click Here.

Authorities Discuss Fentanyl

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office sat down to discuss fentanyl in the state's largest city.

To watch the full conversation, Click Here.