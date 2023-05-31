'It Can Happen So Fast': Oklahoma City Firefighters Offer Safety Advice Around Swimming Pools

A child is expected to survive after a near-death experience in a home swimming pool on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Firefighters said they’re always there to help, but there are things families can do to protect children around swimming pools.

“[A drowning] can just happen so fast,” said District Chief Scott Douglas, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Firefighters prepare for more than just fire. Lately, swimming accidents have been on their radar.

“We did respond to a drowning call this morning,” Douglas said. “We’ve responded to a few this year.

Douglas said the kid who nearly drowned in north Oklahoma City on Tuesday is expected to survive.

“Fortunately, he was floating on his back breathing,” Douglas said. “We don’t always see that, but this pediatric child had the instinct to roll to his back and it saved his life.”

Douglas’s team is always ready on land or water, but he wants families to prepare as well.

“The big thing is just don’t go swimming by yourself,” Douglas said.

According to the CDC every year more than 4,000 people die from unintentional drownings. Out of 50 states, Oklahoma ranks 9th for drowning deaths per 100,000 people. A vulnerable group is children.

“Take them out, teach them how to swim,” Douglas said. “Make sure they’re adequate swimmers.”

Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro offer plenty of classes.

“If they’re below adequate swimmers, just throw a life jacket on them just to be safe,” Douglas said.

Firefighters said to make sure the life jacket fits and has the U.S. Coast Guard’s approval. CPR is not a bad thing to learn either.

“You never know when you’re gonna need CPR,” Douglas said.

Obviously, Douglas said he hopes emergencies don’t happen, but he knows preparation saves lives when they do.

Douglas said to make sure backyard pools have a child-proof fence around them. For adults, Douglas said to use common sense and don’t drink alcohol when planning to swim.