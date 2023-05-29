Warmer Weather Increases Exposure To Disease Risk From Mosquitoes, Ticks

-

A greater risk of exposure to diseases from ticks and mosquitoes comes with the warmer weather and being outdoors.

Oklahoma State University Dr. Justin Talley said the best way to prevent mosquito bites is by using DEET or natural repellent.

“Wear loose-fitted clothing if you are in a high-vegetation area and spray DEET or a natural bug spray on you… this will help keep those insects away and reduce any risk of you getting sick”, Dr. Talley said.

Avoid keeping doors open, use screens on windows and doors Wear closed-toe shoes, not sandals. Hikers and bikers should stay in the center of trails to avoid grass and tall bushes. Check for ticks at least once per day, if you see a tick… use tweezers or a tick spoon.

Talley said if a tick is on you for more than two hours and you start to notice flu-like symptoms, contact your medical provider immediately.