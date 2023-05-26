OSU Softball Prepares For Game 2 Against Oregon, Sooners To Face Clemson

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State University softball team are off to a strong start in super regional play after the Cowgirls beat the Oregon Ducks 8-1 in game one of the Stillwater Super Regionals.

The Cowgirls are now set to play the Ducks Friday night in game two.

First pitch is at 5 p.m.

If the Cowgirls win this one- they advance to the World Series.

On Friday in Norman, the number one-seeded Oklahoma Sooners start superregional play against the number 16-seeded Clemson Tigers.

That games starts at 1 p.m.

Game two is Saturday at 12 p.m., and if needed, game three will be played on Sunday.