OSU Softball Prepares For Game 2 Against Oregon, Sooners To Face Clemson

Friday, May 26th 2023, 6:50 am
The Oklahoma State University softball team are off to a strong start in super regional play after the Cowgirls beat the Oregon Ducks 8-1 in game one of the Stillwater Super Regionals.
The Cowgirls are now set to play the Ducks Friday night in game two.
First pitch is at 5 p.m.
If the Cowgirls win this one- they advance to the World Series.
On Friday in Norman, the number one-seeded Oklahoma Sooners start superregional play against the number 16-seeded Clemson Tigers.
That games starts at 1 p.m.
Game two is Saturday at 12 p.m., and if needed, game three will be played on Sunday.
