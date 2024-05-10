2024 Splash Into Summer Official Rules

Splash Into Summer Official Rules

By: News 9

1. The Contest is open to all U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents, at least 18 years of age, who reside in NEWS 9 Designated Market Area, as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc. ("DMA") except as otherwise provided in these or specific contest rules. For a copy of the DMA Map, visit www.News9.com/contests or click here. Employees of NEWS 9 and its affiliated parent and subsidiary companies, affiliated stations or companies, advertising and promotion agencies, sponsors, entities furnishing prizes or otherwise connected with the conduct of this Contest ("Contest Entities") and their respective officers, directors, representatives and agents, their immediate families and members of their households, are all ineligible and may not register or participate in the Contest.

2. Only one (1) prize may be awarded per household for the duration of this contest. Winners from any other contest hosted or conducted by NEWS 9, must wait 30-days from their most recent win-date before winner is eligible to win again. The 30-day ineligible period begins the day winner is contacted and notified of their winning status. Additionally, any winner of this contest will not be eligible to win a prize from any other contest hosted or conducted by NEWS 9 for 30 days immediately following the date winner is notified of their winning status.

3. The Contest is void where prohibited by law.

4. No purchase, registration fee or donation of money is required to register or win.

5. By participating in this Contest, all entrants agree (a) to abide by these and any additional specific official rules and the decisions of the Contest Entities and contest officials designated by NEWS 9, which will be binding and final in all respects; (b) to the use of information by the Contest Entities for marketing and advertising purposes as allowed by applicable privacy policies and law; (c) to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Contest Entities and their officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability, claims, lawsuits, costs, expenses, fees, injuries (including death), losses, and damages resulting or alleged to result from participation in the Contest, acceptance or use of any prize, and/or from entrants fraudulent or otherwise wrongful acts or omissions; (d) not to sue the Contest Entities for any damages alleged to arise from winner's acceptance of or use of the prize(s); and (e) to the use of the entrants, name, voice, biography, and likeness by Contest Entities without further notice or compensation for promotion, advertising, filing, and dissemination purposes, except where otherwise prohibited by law.

6. "Contest Officials" designated by the management of NEWS 9 shall be responsible for interpretation and enforcement of the contest rules.

7. Contest Officials shall have the sole right to disqualify any participant for violation of these rules or any other published rules applicable to a specific contest, and to resolve all disputes in their sole discretion. Contest Entities (a) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning any prize; (b) disclaim any implied warranty and (c) are not liable for injuries, losses or damages arising or alleged to arise out of any persons participation in the Contest. All disputes will be resolved under applicable Oklahoma laws.

8. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost, late, damaged, misdirected, undelivered, undeliverable, incomplete or unreadable entries. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost entries due to telephonic or electronic malfunctions. Contest Officials may prohibit an entrant from participating in the Contest or winning a prize if, in their sole discretion, it determines that said entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, deception, or other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrants or Contest Entities representatives. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned as a result of any causes beyond the reasonable control of Contest Entities including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention or fraud which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, then, Contest Officials reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest. The rules can be modified at any time without notice.

9. NEWS 9 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to alter, change, cancel or suspend this Contest, for any reason whatsoever, without prior notification.

10. How to Enter: Starting May 13, 2024 and ending May 27, 2024, participants may enter the 2024 Splash Into Summer Giveaway by completing an online entry form at www.News9.com/Galaxy. All entries must include a response to each item requested, including, but not limited to, the following: name, address, phone number, email address, age verification and prize entry selection. If participant does not have an email address or a phone number, participant should respond with “None”. However, participant must provide at least one (1) form of contact in the event they are selected as a winner. Therefore, if an entry form doesn't include at least a phone number or an email address, such entry will be deemed null and void and will not be included in the prize drawing. Only one (1) entry per person, for the duration of this contest, will be accepted. Deadline to enter online is May 27, 2024 @ 11:59pm (CST).

11. Alternate form of Entry: Participants may enter using the Alternate Form of Entry by submitting a postcard entry via mail at “NEWS 9: 2024 Splash Into Summer Giveaway”, 100 W. Main Street, Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73102; or by sending an email to contest@News9.net. Alternate Form of Entries must include the following:

a. Participant's Full Name;

b. Participant’s Age;

c. Participant’s Address;

d. Participant’s Daytime Phone Number; and

e. Participants E-Mail Address.

If participant does not have a Daytime Phone Number of Email Address, participant should respond “NONE”. However, participant must have at least a phone number or email address so contact can be made if they are selected as a winner. If an Alternate Entry form doesn't include at least one (1) form of contact, a phone number or an email address, such entry will be deemed null and void and will not be included in the prize drawing. No more than one (1) entry, per person, will be accepted. Photocopies, facsimiles or other reproduction will not be eligible. Deadline to enter using the Alternate Form of Entry is May 27, 2024 @ 4:00pm (CST).

12. In the event of any of the following, the prize(s) will be awarded to an alternate winner:

a. Prizewinner cannot be reached within twenty-four (24) hours of winner selection;

b. NEWS 9 is unable to leave a voicemail due to a full voicemail box or because the mailbox is not properly set-up;

c. Prizewinner does not return a phone call within forty-eight (48) hours of a message left by NEWS 9;

d. Prizewinner does not timely return the signed Statement of Prizewinner;

e. Prizewinner is determined not to be an eligible winner; or

f. Any other reasons set forth in these rules.

13. No transfer, substitution, or cash equivalent for prizes will be allowed except at the Contest Entities' sole discretion due to prize unavailability. All federal, state, or other tax liabilities (including income taxes), and subsequent or related expenses such as, but not limited to, gasoline, insurance, and maintenance arising from the award of a prize from this Contest will be the sole responsibility of each prize winner. Any prize awarded in this Contest must be claimed within ten (10) working days of winner's notification by NEWS 9 or sooner, depending upon the specific prize or contest.

14. Prize: At the end of the contest period, all valid entries received will be combined and one (1) winner will be selected. Winner will receive one (1) 10’ x 20’ oval, Stealth semi-above ground pool, including installation (Approx. Value: $24,248) and one (1) stealth package (Approx. Value: $1,999), which includes, but is not limited to:

•One (1) Perma 30 Unibead Liner

•One (1) 160 SQ FT 1HP/1SPD Cartridge System

•One (1) 26” Dual Handrail Ladder

•One (1) Inground Skimmer

•One (1) Maintenance Kit

•One (1) Telescope Pole

•One (1) 35’ Vacuum Hose

•One (1) Automatic Vacuum

•One (1) Fountain

•One (1) Advanced Blue Treatment

•One (1) Rigid Pipe 10’ PVC

Total Prize Value: $ 26,247

This prize is non-refundable and has no cash value. In the event Winner elects to add, change, modify or upgrade from the original prize awarded, Winner agrees he/she is solely responsible for any and all additional costs that may be associated with said change.

15. Installation: Prize installation must be completed on or before December 31, 2024, or prize will be deemed forfeited.

16. Installation Fees: If applicable, Winne will be responsible for applying and securing any and all permits, licenses, applications and/or other documentation which may be required by the town or city where the prize is installed.

17. Additional Fees: Any additional fees and/or charges which may be required for the installation of prize, will be the sole responsibility of Winner/Winner’s Designate.

18. Winner Selection: One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, at the end of contest period. Winner will be contacted by telephone on or before COB on June 7, 2024.

19. Winner(s) will be notified by telephone or email. Winner(s) must sign and return a Statement of Prizewinner provided by NEWS 9. The signed Statement of Prizewinner must be received by NEWS 9 within ten (10) days of the winner's notification. Winner(s) must show photo identification to claim prizes. NEWS 9 reserves the right to require additional identification and may choose to deny awarding the prize based on falsification of identification or fraud.

20. Odds of winning depend on the number of contest entries received.

21. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

22. Complete rules are available at NEWS 9 Monday through Friday during normal business hours or at www.News9.com.

Full terms and conditions are also available at www.News9.com.