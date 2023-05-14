Sooners, Cowgirls Softball Host Regionals In NCAA Tournament

By: News 9, News On 6

The Sooners and Cowgirls are hosting the regional round of the NCAA Tournament next weekend.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State begin their road to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City as regional hosts.

The Sooners earned the No. 1 overall seed and look to win the title for the third consecutive year.

California, Missouri and Hofstra will compete in the Norman Regional against the Sooners May 19-21.

The Cowgirls earned the No. 6 overall seed and hope to advance to another WCWS.

Wichita State, Nebraska and UMBC will compete with the Cowgirls in the Stillwater Regional May 19-21.