Sassy Mama: Empanadas

News 9's Sassy Mama shares her empanada recipe.

By: News 9

Ingredients:

1/2 pound lean ground beef 2 tablespoons olive oil 1/2 onion, diced 1/4 cup tomato sauce 6 Spanish olives stuffed with pimento, chopped 2 tablespoons Sofrito 1 packet Sazon Goya (with coriander and annatto) 1 teaspoon garlic, minced 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano 1 package empanada dough for frying* Canola oil

*Goya empanada dough discs found in the freezer section of international grocery stores. Check with local stores for availability.

Instructions:

Heat oil in skillet and add all of the ingredients except for the empanada dough and canola oil. Stir together making sure to break up the ground beef. Simmer on low for 10 minutes to reduce and then remove from the heat and allow to cool 20-30 minutes before using. Add 2 inches of oil to a heavy cast iron skillet or dutch oven. Heat the canola oil to 350 degrees. To make the empanada: Lay the dough disc flat on a clean counter or cutting board. Add 1 tablespoon of filling to the center of the dough disc. Dip your finger in water and run around the edges of the circle and then fold in half. Use a fork to crimp the edges. Carefully lower the empanada into the hot oil and cook till golden brown and then turn over to cook evenly. Remove from the oil and drain on paper towel lined plate.

For more Sassy Mama recipes, follow @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.