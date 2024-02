The city of Bethlehem holds several celebrations to accommodate the calendars of different Christian denominations.

By: News 9

Bethlehem Holds Several Christmas Celebrations To Accommodate Different Christian Denominations

The city of Bethlehem is celebrating Christmas with several different celebrations.

The Palestinian city holds several celebrations to accommodate the calendars of different Christian denominations.

Catholic and Protestant Christians celebrate Dec. 24.

Orthodox churches celebrate Jan. 7, followed by the Armenian community.