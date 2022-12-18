Fire Crews Battle SE OKC House Fire

Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.

Sunday, December 18th 2022, 8:30 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The fire was located near South High Avenue and Southeast 59th Street.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said an out building fire spread to the house and did damage to the exterior and interior.

The fire also did some exterior damage to a house nearby.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.
